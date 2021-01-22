FAMU, FSU, TCC to receive additional federal funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, U.S. Representative Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that several Florida colleges could be receiving additional funding, including Florida A&M University, Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College.

More than $186 million in federal support will be distributed across 9 colleges and universities in the North Florida district.

This federal support comes from the higher education emergency relief funding made available in the $900 billion stimulus package that Congressional leaders passed in December 2020.

Rep. Lawson voted in favor of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, or H.R. 133, which would provide relief to schools, American families, workers and small businesses that have been devastated by the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus.

The universities and college will receive the following amount of federal funding:

Florida A&M University: $27,027, 663

Florida State University: $60,163,914

Tallahassee Community College: $19,526,792

“This much-needed relief provides nearly $23 billion for higher education, and will help area colleges and universities as they continue to experience some of their most challenging times,” Rep. Lawson said. “The impact of this pandemic is far greater than we could have imagined, and it will not be an overnight fix. But, this is another step to keep our schools operating and educating Florida’s students.”

A portion of each institution’s funding is reserved for student grants, and each school will determine which students will receive the cash grants.

