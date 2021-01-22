Advertisement

FDOH-Leon set to receive over 7,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week

Thursday evening, the Florida Department of Health-Leon announced that this week, it will be receiving 7,800 dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, the Florida Department of Health-Leon announced that this week, it will be receiving 7,800 dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

These will be used to vaccinate 1,940 people with their first dose and 5,860 people with their second dose of vaccine.

The department will redistribute doses to enrolled provider partners to support second dose vaccinations as well as limited first dose for health care workers and individuals 65 years and older,” DOH-Leon said.

Currently, the vaccine is available for:

  • Persons 65 years of age and older.
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Wednesday, the department released an updated schedule for those eligible to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

