First African American FSU baseball player reflects on death of Hank Aaron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Baseball — and the world — is mourning an incredible loss.

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that Hammerin’ Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86.

For many, he remains the true home run king and an indisputable civil rights pioneer.

His impact is felt beyond the Atlanta area, and local sports icons are reacting to Aaron’s death.

WCTV talked with a barrier-breaking former Florida State baseball player.

The Integration Statue on the Florida State University campus has three prominent figures on it.

The one with the bat, Fred Flowers, was the first African American to ever wear Garnet and Gold.

He’s now a successful attorney here in town, but his time as a Seminole in the 1960s introduced him to just how hard it can be to be a pioneer.

Aaron blazed his own path for much his life, moving from the Negro leagues, to Milwaukee and eventually to the Atlanta Braves.

Flowers said that Aaron was not only an idol of his throughout his life, but also proof that he could accomplish anything he wanted.

“You know if he could do it, I could do it,” Flowers said. “His legacy is one of high moral character, but also that of being able to perform well on the athletic field. When you talk about Hank Aaron, you can’t help but reflect on a lot of the racial hatred and resentment that came his way.”

Flowers says we can all learn a thing or two about humility and perseverance from Aaron, and that it’ll be the Aaron’s of the future who continue to bring about racial justice.

