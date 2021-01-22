FSU softball still discussing fan policy, plans ahead of 2021 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida State softball team released its 2021 schedule, a slate that features 50 total games, 27 of which are at home.

Even though the matchups and dates are known, it’s still not certain what the policy of allowing fans into The Graf will be.

And, with marquee matchups against FAMU on Opening Day, Florida and Arizona, there are certainly games worth seeing.

It’s a situation that’s in flux, even 11 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

FSU head coach Lonni Alameda says it’s been an ongoing discussion as to how fans will be let in but does say that if you’re not in by Opening Day, that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to come to The Graf by season’s end.

“We’ve been really talking about this for about two weeks now, trying to figure out how to best offer the situation we have,” Alameda said. Are we going game by game? Throughout our whole three months? It could change, you know, you’re 20% the first part, but maybe by March and April it changes. Do vaccinations come into play? There’s a lot of things out there that we’ve really tried to address.”

FSU’s season opens on February 11 against the Rattlers.

