Advertisement

Georgia Congressman Austin Scott votes in favor of General Lloyd Austin III serving as Secretary of Defense

Thursday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released a statement in which he voted in...
Thursday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released a statement in which he voted in favor of a waiver for Thomasville’s General Lloyd Austin III to serve as the next Secretary of Defense.(GRAYDC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released a statement in which he voted in favor of a waiver for Thomasville’s General Lloyd Austin III to serve as the next Secretary of Defense.

In December, President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Gen. Austin to be the next Secretary of Defense. In order for this nomination to proceed, both the House and the Senate must vote on a waiver to bypass the required seven-year waiting period for servicemembers to serve as Secretary of Defense after leaving active duty.

Gen. Austin III, from the state’s Eighth District, is a four-star general who served 12th...
Gen. Austin III, from the state’s Eighth District, is a four-star general who served 12th commander of United States Central Command from 2013-2016.

Gen. Austin III, from the state’s Eighth District, is a four-star general who served 12th commander of United States Central Command from 2013-2016. He was also the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army from 2012-2013 and the last commanding general of United States Forces-Iraq.

Rep. Scott released the following statement:

I met Gen. Austin several years ago while visiting our warfighters in Iraq. I believe he would lead the Department of Defense and all our warfighters with the same poise and dedication he exercised in his four decades in the U.S. Army. He’s a son of Thomasville, and we should all be extremely proud to see him assume the critically important role of Secretary of Defense.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021

Latest News

Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott spoke on the Senate Floor regarding the Biden...
Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Biden Administration’s economic plans will hurt hardworking American families’
In 2021, the City of Valdosta will begin a monthly hot spot community cleanup program.
Valdosta announces monthly hot spot community cleanup program
Friday, around 11 a.m., The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Burger...
TFD responds to fire at Burger King on Park Avenue
SGMC said The Birthplace recently upgraded its fleet of birthing beds to bring a new level of...
SGMC enhances labor experience with new birthing beds