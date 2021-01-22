Georgia Congressman Austin Scott votes in favor of General Lloyd Austin III serving as Secretary of Defense

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released a statement in which he voted in favor of a waiver for Thomasville’s General Lloyd Austin III to serve as the next Secretary of Defense.

In December, President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Gen. Austin to be the next Secretary of Defense. In order for this nomination to proceed, both the House and the Senate must vote on a waiver to bypass the required seven-year waiting period for servicemembers to serve as Secretary of Defense after leaving active duty.

Gen. Austin III, from the state’s Eighth District, is a four-star general who served 12th commander of United States Central Command from 2013-2016. He was also the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army from 2012-2013 and the last commanding general of United States Forces-Iraq.

Rep. Scott released the following statement:

I met Gen. Austin several years ago while visiting our warfighters in Iraq. I believe he would lead the Department of Defense and all our warfighters with the same poise and dedication he exercised in his four decades in the U.S. Army. He’s a son of Thomasville, and we should all be extremely proud to see him assume the critically important role of Secretary of Defense.

