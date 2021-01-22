Advertisement

‘I think his best basketball is ahead of him’: Evans not slowing down after career night against Wolfpack

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Over the first 36 games of his Florida State career, the most points in the garnet and gold RayQuan Evans had scored was eight. He also saw 19 or more minutes in just three games over the span span, two of which game this season.

Over his last three games, however, Evans has blossomed: He’s averaged 15 points over his last three games and is averaging nearly 26 minutes on the floor per night.

And that could just be the start.

Last week, Evans had his “welcome to Tallahassee” party, by scoring a career-best 24 points in FSU’s blowout win over NC State.

Since then, he has yet to slow down: He notched 10 points in the Noles win over North Carolina and logged 11 in Monday’s victory over Louisville.

To many FSU fans, this offensive output is seemingly out of the blue, but Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton says not only is he not surprised, but he doesn’t think Evans is going to slow down any time soon.

