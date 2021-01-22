Advertisement

JCSO concludes crystal meth trafficking investigation, locates supplier

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it concluded a short-term investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in Jackson County and surrounding Florida and Georgia counties.

The investigation was initiated as a result of a Auxiliary Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s observations.

The Reserve Deputy was able to assist Investigators in establishing significant probable cause to pursue the investigation.

The JCSO Narcotics Division was able to identify a distributor who was delivering quantities of crystal methamphetamine to the area from central Florida.

According to JCSO, the investigation revealed that the methamphetamine was ultimately being supplied from the Atlanta, Georgia area.

The Narcotics Division then enlisted the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration Panama City Resident Office Task Force.

The divisions intercepted approximately 4.6 lbs of crystal methamphetamine that was intended to be supplied to Jackson County.

Additional assets were deployed to multiple locations in the Atlanta area which also led to the seizure of quantities of MDMA, cocaine, cutting agents, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, multiple firearms, an assortment of ammunition and cash.

The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is estimated to be $60,000, JCSO says.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and evidence will be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

