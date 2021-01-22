Advertisement

LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics investigation.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics investigation.

35-year-old Octavius Rumph was arrested on charges of cocaine-manufacturing schedule II, cocaine-sell schedule II, cocaine-traffic more than 28 grams, narcotic equipment-possession, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon and violation of probation/sale of cocaine.

Earlier in January, LCSO’s Narcotics Unit, along with the LCSO Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response, conducted a search at a residence on Golf Terrace Drive.

During the search, LCSO deputies located 32.8 grams of cocaine, a loaded 40 caliber handgun and numerous drug paraphernalia items, which LCSO says is indicative of narcotics sales.

According to LCSO, Rumph is a multiple-time convicted felon with prior firearms-related offenses and is currently on state probation for narcotics-related offenses.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021

Latest News

Thursday, U.S. Representative Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that several Florida colleges could...
FAMU, FSU, TCC to receive additional federal funding
Thursday, Florida Senator Tina Polsky (D-29) and Florida Representative Nicholas Duran (D-112)...
Sen. Polsky, Rep. Duran call for employment protection for medical marijuana patients
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
The Marianna Police Department is urging residents to be wary of phone scams.
Marianna Police Department warning residents of phone scams