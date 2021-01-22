LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics investigation.

35-year-old Octavius Rumph was arrested on charges of cocaine-manufacturing schedule II, cocaine-sell schedule II, cocaine-traffic more than 28 grams, narcotic equipment-possession, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon and violation of probation/sale of cocaine.

Earlier in January, LCSO’s Narcotics Unit, along with the LCSO Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response, conducted a search at a residence on Golf Terrace Drive.

During the search, LCSO deputies located 32.8 grams of cocaine, a loaded 40 caliber handgun and numerous drug paraphernalia items, which LCSO says is indicative of narcotics sales.

According to LCSO, Rumph is a multiple-time convicted felon with prior firearms-related offenses and is currently on state probation for narcotics-related offenses.

