Legislative Black Caucus members looking to lessen concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness, especially in the African American community.

The Legislative Black Caucus panel is looking lessen these concerns.

”I want people to feel comfortable with taking the vaccine and know that even though you may have a few side effects, it is effective process to get to where we can produce it and have it available has been scientifically sound,” explained UF Health Jacksonville CEO, Leon L. Haley.

Haley says African Americans account for 60 percent of the cases in Jacksonville, even though they only make up 30 percent of the population.

And, although it seems that the vaccine was developed overnight, the experts say this has been years in the making.

Senior Associate VP for USF Health, Kevin B. Snead, said, “So, no, we didn’t wake up in April and May and scratch our heads and walk into the kitchen to start trying to cook up the vaccine. We actually spent many years, anywhere from 8-9, possibly 10 years with the development.

Confirming that testing stage was thorough and to work for people of all walks of life, Pfizer Multicultural Health Equity Collection Co-Chair, Melissa Bishop-Murphy, said that “This was a really large clinical trial, and one of the reasons we were able to move as quickly as we were is because in addition to all the great information you’ve heard, we combined the phase 2 and the phase 3.

According to Murphy, whether to receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you’re in good hands.

“To be perfectly honest, we feel very comfortable with either one, with the person giving one or the other,” Murphy explained. “Once you get a shot, for one, you have to stick with that series, but once again, I’m not gonna say one is more effective than the other.”

