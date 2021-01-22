Marianna Police Department warning residents of phone scams

MARIANNA Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is urging residents to be wary of phone scams.

According to MPD, scammers have been calling residents and advising them that they had won a large sum of money.

The scammer would then say that fees, such as taxes, needed to be paid prior to receiving the winnings.

Then, the scammer would provide bank account information to the victim so the money could be deposited.

“These scammers appear to be targeting the elderly community,” MPD said.

“The Marianna Police Department would like citizens to know that if you receive a call in reference to any winnings or someone wishing to obtain any of your personal information, please do not give them anything,” MPD warned.

If you have questions in reference to any phone call that you believe may be a scam, MPD asks that you contact the department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency prior to giving any information.

