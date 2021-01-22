Advertisement

Marianna Police Department warning residents of phone scams

The Marianna Police Department is urging residents to be wary of phone scams.
The Marianna Police Department is urging residents to be wary of phone scams.(KY3)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is urging residents to be wary of phone scams.

According to MPD, scammers have been calling residents and advising them that they had won a large sum of money.

The scammer would then say that fees, such as taxes, needed to be paid prior to receiving the winnings.

Then, the scammer would provide bank account information to the victim so the money could be deposited.

“These scammers appear to be targeting the elderly community,” MPD said.

“The Marianna Police Department would like citizens to know that if you receive a call in reference to any winnings or someone wishing to obtain any of your personal information, please do not give them anything,” MPD warned.

If you have questions in reference to any phone call that you believe may be a scam, MPD asks that you contact the department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency prior to giving any information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
Thursday, U.S. Representative Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that several Florida colleges could...
FAMU, FSU, TCC to receive additional federal funding
Thursday, Florida Senator Tina Polsky (D-29) and Florida Representative Nicholas Duran (D-112)...
Sen. Polsky, Rep. Duran call for employment protection for medical marijuana patients
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court