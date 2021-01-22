Advertisement

Morgan Jones etches name into FSU history book with 36-point night

Morgan Jones scored a career-high 36 points in a double-overtime victory against Clemson.
Morgan Jones scored a career-high 36 points in a double-overtime victory against Clemson.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night, the Florida State women’s basketball team combined to shoot 50% from the floor, tallied 95 points and took two overtimes to take down the Clemson Tigers at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

But the most impressive stat on the night came in the form of an individual performance: Morgan Jones scored 36 points in the victory.

Jones’ output is the most in a single-game for Florida state since Tia Paschal scored 36 in a game against Maryland in 1993.

She also made 14 shots from the floor, the most by any Nole since Sakayla Thomas did it in November 2017.

FSU returns to the floor on Sunday at Georgia Tech for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
U.S. Highway 27 could soon become the Donald J. Trump Highway.
Florida Legislator proposes renaming US 27 after former President Trump

Latest News

The Timberwolves have come so close so many times to taking home the gold, most recently...
Despite smaller roster than in previous years, Chiles cheer feels the strength in their numbers
Despite smaller roster than in previous years, Chiles cheer feels the strength in their numbers
RayQuan Evans drives against an NC State defender during an FSU basketball win.
‘I think his best basketball is ahead of him’: Evans not slowing down after career night against Wolfpack
Evans not slowing down after career night against Wolfpack