Morgan Jones etches name into FSU history book with 36-point night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night, the Florida State women’s basketball team combined to shoot 50% from the floor, tallied 95 points and took two overtimes to take down the Clemson Tigers at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

But the most impressive stat on the night came in the form of an individual performance: Morgan Jones scored 36 points in the victory.

Jones’ output is the most in a single-game for Florida state since Tia Paschal scored 36 in a game against Maryland in 1993.

She also made 14 shots from the floor, the most by any Nole since Sakayla Thomas did it in November 2017.

FSU returns to the floor on Sunday at Georgia Tech for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

