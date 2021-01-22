Sen. Polsky, Rep. Duran call for employment protection for medical marijuana patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Tina Polsky (D-29) and Florida Representative Nicholas Duran (D-112) filed legislation that would require that public employees who are qualified medical marijuana patients to be treated like prescribed users of any other medication.

The proposed legislation also calls for exemption from termination and other adverse actions solely because of their medical marijuana use.

This legislation, SB 692 and HB 335, comes following the suspension of a Central Florida high school dean and former U.S. Marine who suffers from PTSD by the Marion County school district after testing positive for marijuana.

Sen. Polsky and Rep. Duran issued the following joint statement regarding the proposed legislation:

Since Floridians overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana in our state, leaders in the legislature have repeatedly implored that we ‘treat this like any other medicine’ – but when it comes to giving medical marijuana patients basic employment protections that simply is not the case. A veteran with PTSD working in a school district shouldn’t have to lose his job because of the medical treatment recommended by his doctor; just like someone seriously injured in a car accident should not – and cannot – lose their job for testing positive for prescribed painkillers. If the legislature is serious about treating medical marijuana like medicine, we must extend these basic protections to public employees.

