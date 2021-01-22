SGMC enhances labor experience with new birthing beds

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is bringing a new birthing experience to mothers.

SGMC said The Birthplace recently upgraded its fleet of birthing beds to bring a new level of comfort and efficiency to the labor experience.

The investment includes new patient beds, suitable for labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum, which include many features that make the process easier for both mothers and their providers.

Thirty new bassinets will also be arriving soon, according to the hospital.

“This is just one of many upgrades the Birthplace has undergone lately to become the region’s destination for childbirth,” said Peggy Knight, SGMC director of women’s and children’s services.

SGMC recently introduced advanced wireless technology for monitoring that provides mothers the freedom to safely move around during the labor process. Additionally, the facility said they will also complete installation of AngelEye technology next week. This is a new secure, video live stream app that allows families to view their baby remotely.

SGMC’s Birthplace has the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with two neonatologists and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department.

Hospital officials said SGMC is committed to women’s health throughout the region and is excited to deploy the latest technology and continue developing cutting edge programs for women and infants.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved