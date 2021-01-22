Advertisement

Students soaring to Jupiter in Challenger Learning Center’s new virtual Mission to Europa

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students across the region had the chance to blast off, go through the solar system and take a trip to Jupiter’s moon.

The Challenger Learning Center’s Mission Europa is allowing kids to take control of the craft.

“They had to monitor the astronaut’s health, monitor things like radiation within the space shuttle and also solve problems during the mission that arise.” Richard Strickland, a fifth-grade teacher in Medart Elementary School, explained after his students completed the mission.

The virtual space adventure was led by mission commander Meredith Parvin, a Challenger Learning Center’s education staff member.

“And one of the kids, I think from the was probe team, was like, he’s ready to go home, he’s ready to go back to the rest of his crew, and it’s kind of funny because one of the things we get to tell them at the beginning of the expedition is that I’m six days away from my crew,” Parvin described. “So, they picked up on that, and they brought that up again at the beginning of the mission, and I just thought that was super fun.”

The mission was such a success that Challenger Learning Center’s education manager Susan Borland says museums across the country are taking notice.

“The one in Framingham Massachusetts, in Heartland Community College in Illinois and in Seattle and us, we’ve been working very closely and sharing ideas,” Borland explained

Even the renowned Museum of Flight in Seattle, known as the foremost educational aerospace museum in the world, is following Tallahassee’s lead.

“Susan and her team have developed a very strong and innovative program that is Europa encounter. So, we were really looking for that option, especially my team and me, and work in collaboration with them,” said Yann Defarbus, Challenger Learning Center Coordinator for the Seattle Museum of Flight.

Teachers from around the Big Bend are excited to bring the Europa Encounter to students.

“If 2020 taught educators anything, it’s the importance of virtual resources, and Challenger offering virtual resources to teachers to utilize in the classroom is essential,” Strickland said

The mission is rocketing the next generation into the stars.

“We’ve got a comment before where a student was like, ‘I never thought I’d be able to go on such a cool field trip in the fifth grade,’” Christina Hagenbeck, a member of the Challenger Learning Center’s education staff, said.

The cost is only about $150 per group. You can sign up here.

