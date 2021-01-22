Advertisement

Suspect arrested after murder investigation in Tifton

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been arrested after a murder that happened on Jan. 16 around 2:30 a.m., according to the Tifton Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 1300 block of South Central Avenue in reference to an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found Roderick Clark, 47, with an apparent stab wound lying on the kitchen floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tifton police also requested the assistance of the Region 15 Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Scene Specialist.

Clark’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Monee Tumbling, 32, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Tumbling is being held in the Tift County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

