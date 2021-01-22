TCC joins national meme trend, edits photos of Senator Sanders on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Most have probably seen the viral photo of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.

Now, Tallahassee Community College is getting in on the social media trend.

TCC posted edited photos to their Facebook page, showing Sen. Sanders all over campus.

In the edited photos, Sen. Sanders can be seen sitting right outside of the library and keeping an eye on the men’s basketball team practice.

