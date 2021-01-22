Advertisement

TFD responds to fire at Burger King on Park Avenue

Friday, around 11 a.m., The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Burger King on Park Avenue.
Friday, around 11 a.m., The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Burger King on Park Avenue.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, around 11 a.m., The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Burger King on Park Avenue.

Upon arrival on site, TFD crews found smoke coming from the ceiling of the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but an estimate $250,000 in damages was caused.

According to TFD, the fire is under investigation, and the restaurant has not stated when it will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

