‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New guidance on vaccines in the Sunshine State has arrived; Florida vaccines are now just for Florida residents.

The state Surgeon General issued a public health advisory Thursday, prioritizing those who live in Florida with the exception of those who live out of state but provide health care services to residents face to face.

This comes after more than 40,000 vaccines have been given to people listed as “out of state” on the Florida Department of Health website.

Adults getting the vaccine have to have a valid Florida driver’s license, a utility bill, or some other kind of proof of residency.

The DOH-Leon told WCTV Friday that they do not expect this new requirement to slow down vaccine the distribution.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out against vaccine tourism last week.

“I know we have other states that are close by here; you guys follow with what your state is doing. Here, this is going to be for folks who are in Florida,” DeSantis said.

Out of the 1.1 million doses administered, more than 40,000 have been in the arms of non-residents.

That’s about 3.5 percent.

Some Floridians agree with the new guidance.

“I feel like it should just be available probably to Leon County, just because I don’t know how much they have available. So I feel like it’s people in that county that should get it,” said Zillandra Trafton, a FAMU student.

“If it’s people that are coming in from out of state and they reside in a different state completely, that is a little upsetting that it’s been allowed to happen,” said Justine Spells, one of the owners of the Railroad Square Craft House. “It’s just not fair to the residents here.”

Spells added that while she would like the vaccine, she won’t be eligible for awhile.

“I want people to get it who really need it,” said Spells.

Others don’t mind, saying Florida is doing well with the vaccinations and they’re not surprised others are traveling to the Sunshine State.

“We have such a close border here in Tallahassee to Georgia, I understand why some folks, it’s easier for them to come here than in Georgia, and that’s sad,” said Patricia Shoemaker, a longtime Tallahassee resident.

One man told WCTV he believes as long as people are getting the shots, and they’re not being thrown away, he doesn’t believe it’s an issue.

“The more we do it, faster, the better it is! Even if they’re coming from out of state, they’re still living in America,” said Christian Deyoe, a sophomore at FSU.

Mayor John Dailey agrees with the new guidance.

He says the vaccine is distributed on a geographic basis, and DOH-Leon receives a certain number for locals.

“That’s who the vaccine should be dedicated towards, that’s who should receive them. So when we have people from other states who are coming to Florida to receive the vaccination, yes, that’s a concern,” said Mayor Dailey.

DOH-Leon also said this only applies to people receiving their first dose.

If you’re one of those 40,000 non-residents who received your first shot, you are still eligible to receive your second one here as well.

