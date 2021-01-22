Advertisement

Thomasville first responders get COVID-19 vaccine

Thomasville Fire Chief Tim Connell (left) and Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney (right)...
Thomasville Fire Chief Tim Connell (left) and Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney (right) receive their coronavirus vaccines.(City of Thomasville)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department and Thomasville Fire Rescue have started to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Georgia’s first phase of vaccinations, which initially prioritized frontline healthcare workers, was recently expanded to include firefighters, law enforcement officers and adults aged 65 and older.

Both Thomasville’s Police Chief and Fire Rescue Chief recently received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are in the trenches responding to COVID-19 calls and must do our part to protect ourselves so we can continue to protect the citizens of this great city,” Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell said.

“The health and safety of our team members are an important factor in ensuring the Thomasville Police Department is fully staffed and able to serve our community,” Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney said.

The men hope by receiving this vaccine it will give the community more confidence in the vaccine and help to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

