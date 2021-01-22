Trojans again to search for head football coach after Daniels leaves for South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in as many seasons, the Lincoln Trojans are in search of a new head football coach after B.J. Daniels leaves his alma mater after one season at the helm.

Daniels is leaving the Trojans to become a quarterback analyst with the University of South Florida, where he played from 2008-2012.

Daniels was hired this past May by LHS after the Trojans’ previous head coach, Quinn Gray, stepped down to take a coaching position with Alcorn State.

In his only year as Trojans head coach, Daniels led LHS to a 6-2 record.

