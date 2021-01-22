Valdosta announces monthly hot spot community cleanup program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In 2021, the City of Valdosta will begin a monthly hot spot community cleanup program. This will be held in addition to the two larger annual community hot spot cleanups.

The city said this program was implemented to focus on cleanup efforts throughout the city year-round and tackle large scale litter issue in sections.

“We wanted to try and focus more on the city neighborhoods and allow for more cleanup opportunities so that people can become interested and involved in the cleanup efforts of these residential areas. We hope to give residents more of an initiative to clean up and get rid of things they might have been putting off,” Teresa Turner, the city’s community sustainability coordinator, said.

City staff will host the first monthly “Love Where You Live” community hot spot cleanup in District 1 from Jan. 25-29 in the neighborhoods between North Forrest Street and Leon Street from Cypress Street to East Hill Avenue.

City officials said the week before the cleanup, staff will place flyers out to inform residents in the area about the event. The week of the cleanup, city crews will inspect the area to identify any repairs that need to be made, such as potholes, clean signs, clear rights-of-way, trim trees and bushes covering signs, street sweep and storm drain cleanouts, as well as picking up trash and debris that is put out by the road.

Starting Jan. 25, residents in the identified area can place bulk trash and debris by the road. Public works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week at no cost to the residents.

Staff will provide feedback on areas needing attention and the city said this information will be used to determine which areas in the community will be selected for a monthly clean up event.

For more information call (229) 259-3588, ext. 4788.

