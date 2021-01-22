Advertisement

Valdosta announces monthly hot spot community cleanup program

In 2021, the City of Valdosta will begin a monthly hot spot community cleanup program.
In 2021, the City of Valdosta will begin a monthly hot spot community cleanup program.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In 2021, the City of Valdosta will begin a monthly hot spot community cleanup program. This will be held in addition to the two larger annual community hot spot cleanups.

The city said this program was implemented to focus on cleanup efforts throughout the city year-round and tackle large scale litter issue in sections.

“We wanted to try and focus more on the city neighborhoods and allow for more cleanup opportunities so that people can become interested and involved in the cleanup efforts of these residential areas. We hope to give residents more of an initiative to clean up and get rid of things they might have been putting off,” Teresa Turner, the city’s community sustainability coordinator, said.

City staff will host the first monthly “Love Where You Live” community hot spot cleanup in...
City staff will host the first monthly “Love Where You Live” community hot spot cleanup in District 1 from Jan. 25-29 in the neighborhoods between North Forrest Street and Leon Street from Cypress Street to East Hill Avenue.(WALB)

City staff will host the first monthly “Love Where You Live” community hot spot cleanup in District 1 from Jan. 25-29 in the neighborhoods between North Forrest Street and Leon Street from Cypress Street to East Hill Avenue.

City officials said the week before the cleanup, staff will place flyers out to inform residents in the area about the event. The week of the cleanup, city crews will inspect the area to identify any repairs that need to be made, such as potholes, clean signs, clear rights-of-way, trim trees and bushes covering signs, street sweep and storm drain cleanouts, as well as picking up trash and debris that is put out by the road.

Starting Jan. 25, residents in the identified area can place bulk trash and debris by the road. Public works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week at no cost to the residents.

Staff will provide feedback on areas needing attention and the city said this information will be used to determine which areas in the community will be selected for a monthly clean up event.

For more information call (229) 259-3588, ext. 4788.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021

Latest News

Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott spoke on the Senate Floor regarding the Biden...
Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Biden Administration’s economic plans will hurt hardworking American families’
Thursday, Georgia Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) released a statement in which he voted in...
Georgia Congressman Austin Scott votes in favor of General Lloyd Austin III serving as Secretary of Defense
Friday, around 11 a.m., The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Burger...
TFD responds to fire at Burger King on Park Avenue
SGMC said The Birthplace recently upgraded its fleet of birthing beds to bring a new level of...
SGMC enhances labor experience with new birthing beds