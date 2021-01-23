Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the Big Bend Saturday morning as a slow-moving cold front continues to inch southward. Surface observations did show drier air moving in as the front moves south and northeasterly flow brings in that air mass (see below tweet). Rain chances will be the greatest Saturday along the Big Bend with a mostly cloudy sky in many locations. Highs will reach into the 60s in most locations with a northeasterly breeze.

Hand-drawn surface analysis from 7 AM observations show the front to the south of our area and in the Gulf of Mexico with the higher moisture in the Florida Peninsula. Drier air continues to filter into our area based on obs from the last couple of hours. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/zIm3CkdwV0 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) January 23, 2021

Rain chances will at 20% (at best) Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 60s Sunday into the upper 70s Monday as the flow becomes more southerly to start the work week. Lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the 50s.

A storm system will approach the eastern U.S. Monday, but the associated cold front will not pass through the viewing area. It will take another system with a deeper trough of low pressure aloft to force the next front through the region. Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday with a better chance of a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The front is forecast to clear the viewing area Thursday morning, which may leave a slight chance of a morning shower. The sky should become more partly cloudy Thursday with a low in the 50s and a high in the upper 60s. Friday will be sunny and cooler with a morning low in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.