Commissioner Nikki Fried announces FDAC’s January Veteran of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has announced that Staff Sergeant David Madeux, a U.S. Army veteran is the Jan. 2021 Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Veteran of the Month.

The FDAC’S Veteran of the Month Initiative, established by Com. Fried in 2019, recognizes veterans who have excelled in service and honors the contributions that the they have made to Florida.

Staff Sergeant Madeux is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Unit Supply Sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division.

During his time in the Army, he deployed to Afghanistan and to Iraq three times, where he served in combat numerous times.

As a Unit Supply Sergeant, Staff Sergeant Madeux was responsible for tracking all property assigned to his unit to include the maintenance required to maintain the equipment.

“It’s my privilege to recognize Staff Sergeant David Madeux for his selfless service and dedication to addressing food insecurity for Central Florida veterans,” said Com. Fried. “We are proud of Staff Sergeant Madeux’s service to our nation and contributions to our state, including his efforts to provide our Armed Forces heroes in need with food assistance during these challenging times.”

