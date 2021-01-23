Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. on Hank Aaron: ’He was a friend of longstanding’

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Friday, following the death of Hank Aaron, the ‘one-time home run king,’ Georgia Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) released a statement about his ‘friend of longstanding.’

The representative and baseball legend grew up in Toulminville, Alabama, and Rep. Bishop, Jr. says he has known the Aaron family for the majority of his life.

You can read the full statement below:

I am deeply saddened to learn that Hank Aaron transitioned from labor to reward. Hank is known by many as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, but he was also a friend of longstanding. We grew up in the same area of Mobile, Alabama, known as Toulminville, and I have known the Aaron family for most of my life. His sister, Alfredia, was my classmate from elementary school through high school and married my friend and longtime colleague Congressman David Scott.

Hank was not only a baseball legend, but an entrepreneur, civil rights leader, philanthropist, humanitarian, and just an outstanding human being. His humility was unparalleled, and his servant’s heart made this nation and world a better place. Vivian and I will keep Billye, Alfredia, David, and the extended Aaron family in our prayers as we all mourn the passing of this great man.

