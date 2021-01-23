Echols County Sheriff’s Office, Farmers to Families partnering to hold Lake Park food drive

ECHOLAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In partnership with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, the Echols County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a food drive for families in need Monday.

From 1 p.m.-6 p.m., free boxes of meat, fresh produce and dairy products will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis to families in need of assistance at this time.

The food drive will take place at South Georgia Produce located at 1286 Georgia Highway in Lake Park.

