FAMU fall 2021 football season ticket sales to begin January 31

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Department of Athletics has announced that 2021 football season ticket packages will go on sale Jan. 31.

This comes following the fall semester’s football season being canceled after the MEAC suspended 2020 fall sports amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Rattlers will begin their inaugural season as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference with their Spring Game on Mar. 27.

Investing in Champions members who renewed during the 2019 season have a credit that will be applied to the 2021 season. That credit includes Orange Blossom Classic tickets (game set for Sept. 5 against Jackson State). That ticket package will roll out on Jan. 31.

Non-Renewed Rattler Athletic Fund/Investing in Champions on the West Side of Bragg Memorial Stadium will go on sale on March 1, while on the East Side, tickets will be on sale starting March 15.

All non-renewed Rattler Athletic Fund/Investing in Champions season ticket holders will have the opportunity purchase tickets on March 16. All tickets will be available to purchase on April 1.

FAMU’s full football schedule can be viewed below.

Florida A&M has four home games this season.
For information on purchasing tickets for the 2021 football season, you can visit the FAMU Ticket Office online here, or call (850) 599-3141.

