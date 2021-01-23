Advertisement

Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare

Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare
Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida senator Shevrin Jones (D–West Park) and Representative Nicholas Duran (D–Miami) announced Friday that they have filed a bill to expand Floridians’ access to health care.

Friday, Sen. Jones and Rep. Duran filed SB 698 and HB 341, counterpart bills in the Senate and House, respectively, which are focused on expanding health care access to low-income residents

The bill includes expanding health care affordability and access for almost 850,000 residents, bringing $14.3 billion in new federal dollars to the state from 2020 to 2024 and saving Florida in the range of $198.9 million annually to $385 million over a five-year time period.

According to the release, Florida currently ranks near the bottom of all states in terms of health access and affordability.

“Rather than cutting critical services in the midst of a public health crisis, we must make smart investments in our people because it’s the fiscally, and morally, responsible thing to do,” Sen. Jones said. “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on why health care and treatment shouldn’t be tethered to employment status. We need to make sure that there are less — not more— barriers so that every Floridian can get the quality, accessible, and affordable health care they need to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Rep. Duran added, “Drawing down new federal Medicaid funds will be one of the fastest, proven-effective ways to deliver fiscal relief to Florida’s economy during this economic downturn. The new federal dollars will directly impact the healthcare care community, its vendors and its employees, but its economic ripples will go beyond the healthcare sector indirectly impacting small businesses, restaurants, gyms, personal and business services, and state and local governments.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

Latest News

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott called on the Biden Administration with a request to address...
Sen. Rick Scott to Biden Administration: stop sending taxpayer dollars to communist China
Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block...
TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be cautious when receiving phone...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of COVID-19, tax, IRS-related scams
Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a Econolodge on 8 US Hwy...
TPD makes arrest following family violence fight over video game cord