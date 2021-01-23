Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida senator Shevrin Jones (D–West Park) and Representative Nicholas Duran (D–Miami) announced Friday that they have filed a bill to expand Floridians’ access to health care.

Friday, Sen. Jones and Rep. Duran filed SB 698 and HB 341, counterpart bills in the Senate and House, respectively, which are focused on expanding health care access to low-income residents

The bill includes expanding health care affordability and access for almost 850,000 residents, bringing $14.3 billion in new federal dollars to the state from 2020 to 2024 and saving Florida in the range of $198.9 million annually to $385 million over a five-year time period.

According to the release, Florida currently ranks near the bottom of all states in terms of health access and affordability.

“Rather than cutting critical services in the midst of a public health crisis, we must make smart investments in our people because it’s the fiscally, and morally, responsible thing to do,” Sen. Jones said. “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on why health care and treatment shouldn’t be tethered to employment status. We need to make sure that there are less — not more— barriers so that every Floridian can get the quality, accessible, and affordable health care they need to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

Rep. Duran added, “Drawing down new federal Medicaid funds will be one of the fastest, proven-effective ways to deliver fiscal relief to Florida’s economy during this economic downturn. The new federal dollars will directly impact the healthcare care community, its vendors and its employees, but its economic ripples will go beyond the healthcare sector indirectly impacting small businesses, restaurants, gyms, personal and business services, and state and local governments.”

