Friday morning shooting in Liberty County results in death of 1 man

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, around 8:30 a.m., the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to Lake Mystic Road in Liberty County after receiving a report of shots fired at a residence.

Upon arrival, LCSO deputies found a 33-year-old man that was deceased from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

LCSO says that after investigating, a 21-year-old man was located on site and taken into custody.

Currently, the LCSO is working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to process the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking that the Liberty County community be mindful of the grieving parties and allow time for the next of kin to be notified.

