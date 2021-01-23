Friends seek help after woman loses home, animals in Lowndes Co. fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A heartbreaking story out of Lowndes County. A woman is a burn unit in Florida after trying to rescue her animals in a fire, where they all died.

The fire left the home badly burned and claimed the lives of several dogs. (WALB)

“These animals are what made her get up in the morning and keep on going. It was her world,” said Savannah Fletcher.

Tina Cantey and Fletcher have been close friends of Tina Olson for years.

They say Olson has a heart of gold and that she’s a giver not just to animals, but to the community.

Somebody everyone could always count on.

On Jan. 15, she didn’t just lose her animals — she lost her home and way of life.

" I had the most horrifying call,” said Cantey.

“I left here. I had come over to visit and hang out with her for a little bit. I wasn’t gone 20 minutes and I get a call from the neighbor that the house was burnt down and Tina was leaving by ambulance,” said Fletcher.

Olson is in a burn unit in Gainesville, waiting for surgery.

Fletcher said when she talked to Olson, she pieced together what happened.

It started in the backroom. When Olson went to check, the room was up in flames. Running back through the home, she hit all the kennel latches so the dogs could get out.

She grabbed the animals that couldn’t get out themselves. When she ran out and saw some still inside, she went back.

But, the house was already too far gone.

At some point, she hit her head and a neighbor spotted her, saving her life.

“I can’t stress to everybody, if it had been up to her, she wouldn’t be here today. She would’ve laid here and went with them. That’s how much they meant to her and I know she’s going to have regrets and she’s going to have questions as to why,” said Cantey.

“But she did everything she could’ve,” said Fletcher.

Olson got second and third degree burns on her back, neck, face and ears.

All but three animals died. One parrot and two baby goats were saved.

There were six large dogs and eight puppies. One was a Christmas gift from Cantey.

Dogs were found hiding in their kennels and two snuggled on the couch.

Cantey thinks Olson was like an alpha to those dogs. When she screamed for them to get out, they thought they were in trouble and hid.

“I’m going to tell you here today, what an amazing friend this young lady is right here for what she did. There’s no way many people would’ve been able to do what she did for her friend Tina,” said Cantey.

The next day, Fletcher helped remove the bodies. She had lived with Olson for about eight years, seeing the dogs grow up.

She wanted to get them cremated for Olson.

Tina Olson with one of her dogs. (WALB)

“Unfortunately, not only did it burn her on the outside, but it burned her on the inside for what she lost,” said Cantey. “To be here, to know that when you pulled into that driveway, the noises you heard. They’re gone and I want that for Tina again.”

If you would like to help Tina Olson, you can donate on GoFundMe.

