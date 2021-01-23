General Lloyd Austin III: ‘I am honored to have this chance to serve again’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Thomasville’s General Lloyd Austin III won Senate confirmation to become the nation’s Secretary of Defense.

Friday evening, in his Day One Message to the Force, Gen. Lloyd Austin wrote that he was honored to have the chance to serve again.

“My wife, Charlene, and I know all too well the sacrifices you make to keep this country safe. That safety is job one, and I promise to work as hard as you do at it,” he said.

Gen. Austin III added, “Right now, of course, doing my job also means helping our country get control of the pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans. You have already come to the aid of our Nation’s health care professionals. You can expect that mission to continue.”

This comes following President Joe Biden announcing the nomination of Gen. Austin to be the next Secretary of Defense in December 2020.

In order for this nomination to proceed, both the House and the Senate voted on a waiver to bypass the required seven-year waiting period for servicemembers to serve as Secretary of Defense after leaving active duty.

To everyone on the force: I'm proud to be back on the team. pic.twitter.com/3qyvmGMsu1 — Lloyd Austin (@LloydAustin) January 22, 2021

