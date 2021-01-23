Advertisement

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.
Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Friday, following the death of legendary baseball player, Hank Aaron, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered for flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.

From Friday until sunset on the day of Aaron’s burial, flags will be flown at half-staff.

Gov. Kemp posted the Executive Order on Twitter.

“We must honor his legacy by striving toward the principles he embodied to forge a stronger, brighter future for the generations of Georgians and Americans to come,” Gov. Kemp said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
U.S. Highway 27 could soon become the Donald J. Trump Highway.
Florida Legislator proposes renaming US 27 after former President Trump

Latest News

Early Friday morning, the Marianna Police Department says it responded to a burglary at...
Marianna Police Department investigating after early morning burglary at Paramore’s Pharmacy
Students soaring to Jupiter in Challenger Learning Center’s new virtual Mission to Europa
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents