Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Hank Aaron

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Friday, following the death of legendary baseball player, Hank Aaron, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered for flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.

From Friday until sunset on the day of Aaron’s burial, flags will be flown at half-staff.

Gov. Kemp posted the Executive Order on Twitter.

I have ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of @Braves legend Hank Aaron. May generations of Georgians continue to be inspired by his groundbreaking career and tremendous impact on our state and nation. #RIPHammer pic.twitter.com/GrriaQQ5Fc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 22, 2021

“We must honor his legacy by striving toward the principles he embodied to forge a stronger, brighter future for the generations of Georgians and Americans to come,” Gov. Kemp said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.