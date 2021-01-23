Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.(WJHG/WECP)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

In this video update, the steps that Florida is taking to increase the amount of vaccinations provided to residents were highlighted.

According to the update, 70% of the state’s vaccines are going to seniors, with Florida being the first state to vaccinate more than 500,000 seniors.

“We remain laser focused on protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and ensuring that every senior who wants a vaccine, can get a vaccine.” Gov. DeSantis said.

The state’s partnership with Publix is also being actively expanded, with 242 locations providing vaccines.

At least one state-supported vaccine site in every Florida county has also been opened.

“And we continue to collaborate with places of worship and community centers to ensure the vaccine is available to diverse populations across our entire state,” the governor added.

Gov. DeSantis acknowledged that the vaccine supply is limited, but said that the state is doing what it can to ensure that it is distributed to the “4.5 million seniors as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“To our seniors – we will continue to put you first.” Gov. DeSantis said.

You can watch Gov. DeSantis’ full update below.

