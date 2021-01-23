Advertisement

‘It’s very important that we serve the region of Georgia’: SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien...
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien and Lanier campuses beginning Monday, Jan. 25.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien and Lanier campuses beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

The hospital expanded its vaccine distribution to its Berrien and Lanier campuses.
The hospital expanded its vaccine distribution to its Berrien and Lanier campuses.(WALB)

“It’s very important that we serve the region of Georgia and through these campuses, we are able to extend our reach,” said Ronnie Dean, the chief executive officer at SGMC.

He said they’re delighted to be able to extend vaccinations to other South Georgia communities.

Vaccinations will be done by appointment only in the hospital.

People will come inside to get their shot since it’s a smaller volume.

To start, their goal at these locations is to provide 40 to 50 doses per day. Depending on demand, it can increase.

“Our goal is to continue to vaccinate until we hear that it is unavailable. We are not slowing down our scheduling. We are just monitoring and we are going to be prudent by watching every day how many doses are coming or available. But I’ll say, we are full speed ahead,” said Dean.

On Thursday, the South Health District announced they’ll be contacting individuals to cancel appointments for those who didn’t get the first shot yet due to the limited supply of vaccines.

Dean says they are confident in the supply of vaccines SGMC currently has.

He said they’re monitoring the supply and demand.

Recipients must meet the qualifications in Phase 1A.

Recipients must meet the qualifications in Phase 1A.
Recipients must meet the qualifications in Phase 1A.(WALB)

“Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives and we really want everyone to be vaccinated. So, we encourage Berrien and Lanier just like we are at Lowndes and other Georgia counties. Come out and get vaccinated if you meet the criteria,” said Dean.

Recipients must meet the qualifications in Phase 1A.

That’s health care workers, those 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.

After getting the first shot, patients will be scheduled for their second shot.

Appointments can be made online.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
U.S. Highway 27 could soon become the Donald J. Trump Highway.
Florida Legislator proposes renaming US 27 after former President Trump

Latest News

Friday, following the death of Hank Aaron, the ‘one-time home run king,’ Georgia Congressman...
Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. on Hank Aaron: ’He was a friend of longstanding’
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 7:30...
TPD investigating following Friday evening shooting on Ocala Road
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
The South Health District announced Thursday that the national vaccine shortage is hitting...
South Georgia hit hard by COVID-19 vaccine shortage
FSU basketball ahead of tip off against North Carolina.
Seminoles eye revenge as Clemson comes to Tuck