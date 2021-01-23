‘It’s very important that we serve the region of Georgia’: SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) will expand its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to its Berrien and Lanier campuses beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

“It’s very important that we serve the region of Georgia and through these campuses, we are able to extend our reach,” said Ronnie Dean, the chief executive officer at SGMC.

He said they’re delighted to be able to extend vaccinations to other South Georgia communities.

Vaccinations will be done by appointment only in the hospital.

People will come inside to get their shot since it’s a smaller volume.

To start, their goal at these locations is to provide 40 to 50 doses per day. Depending on demand, it can increase.

“Our goal is to continue to vaccinate until we hear that it is unavailable. We are not slowing down our scheduling. We are just monitoring and we are going to be prudent by watching every day how many doses are coming or available. But I’ll say, we are full speed ahead,” said Dean.

On Thursday, the South Health District announced they’ll be contacting individuals to cancel appointments for those who didn’t get the first shot yet due to the limited supply of vaccines.

Dean says they are confident in the supply of vaccines SGMC currently has.

He said they’re monitoring the supply and demand.

Recipients must meet the qualifications in Phase 1A.

“Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations save lives and we really want everyone to be vaccinated. So, we encourage Berrien and Lanier just like we are at Lowndes and other Georgia counties. Come out and get vaccinated if you meet the criteria,” said Dean.

That’s health care workers, those 65 or older and their caregivers, and first responders.

After getting the first shot, patients will be scheduled for their second shot.

Appointments can be made online.

