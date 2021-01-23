JCSO warning residents of new phone scam involving family member in car accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam that is occurring in the community.

Several victims have received phone calls from an man who identifies himself as an attorney by the name of Dennis Mitchell.

The suspect advises the victims that a family member, typically a grandson, has been involved in a traffic accident involving an open container and has been arrested in New York.

Usually, the suspect knows some amount of personal information about the victim and their family and is able to convince the victim that the case is authentic, according to JCSO.

The suspect then advises the victim that their family member needs bond money in order to be released from custody.

The bond amount stated generally starts around $8,000 or $9,000, JCSO says.

If the victim says that they don’t have that much money, the suspect will begin to negotiate a lower monetary amount.

The suspect then asks to FedEx cash or wire the money to him.

If you receive a call like this, JCSO outlines the following tips for dealing with it:

Do not send any money or provide any of your personal information to this individual

Ask what facility the family member is allegedly incarcerated in so you can call that facility and verify whether the family member is actually there

Take the time to call the identified family member that has allegedly been arrested or check with other family members before taking any action

If you receive a call similar to this, JCSO asks that you contact the Office at (850)482-9648 to make an information report documenting the fraudulent call.

