Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of COVID-19, tax, IRS-related scams

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be cautious when receiving phone calls and e-mails regarding COVID-19, IRS and tax issues, Publisher’s Clearinghouse awards and charitable organizations.(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be cautious when receiving phone calls and e-mails regarding COVID-19, IRS and tax issues, Publisher’s Clearing House awards and charitable organizations.

Residents of Jefferson County have been receiving phone calls and e-mails about receiving sums of money from Publisher’s Clearing House, having issues with their tax returns and IRS checks and being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Please do not give out your personal or financial information to anyone over the telephone or computer that you did not contact first,” JCSO asked.

JCSO added that these scammers are “very convincing” but that residents should “not provide the information they are requesting.”

