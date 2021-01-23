Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an assault with a gun Saturday morning.
According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics, or TOPS, officers were dispatched at 9:20 AM near Elberta Drive and Hernando Drive.
TPD says a suspect barricaded themselves but has since been arrested.
WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene, and more details will be provided as we get them.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
