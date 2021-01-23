Advertisement

Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning

Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning
Large police presence and SWAT team seen near Hernando Drive Saturday morning(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an assault with a gun Saturday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics, or TOPS, officers were dispatched at 9:20 AM near Elberta Drive and Hernando Drive.

TPD says a suspect barricaded themselves but has since been arrested.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene, and more details will be provided as we get them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

Latest News

SpaceX scrubs Saturday's launch of 143 satellites, saying it would try again Sunday
SpaceX launch scrubbed over weather
A heartbreaking story out of Lowndes County. A woman is a burn unit in Florida after trying to...
Friends seek help after woman loses home, animals in Lowndes Co. fire
Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution...
Governor Ron DeSantis provides COVID-19 vaccine distribution update
The Tallahassee Police Department has announced that their Youth Cadet Program will be returning.
TPD to restart Cadet Program for youth interested in law enforcement career