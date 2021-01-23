Lowndes County Schools: 295 students quarantined, 14 isolated due to COVID-19

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update, Lowndes County Schools reported that nearly 300 students in the school district have been quarantined due to COVID-19 in the past week.

This past week, 14 students have been isolated due to new positive COVID-19 test results.

295 students have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, with 85 of those quarantined possibly exposed to it at school and 210 of them possibly exposed to it in the community.

8 LCS employees have also been isolated due to new positive COVID-19 test results.

32 employees have been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, with 6 of those quarantined due to possible exposure to it at school and 26 of them possibly being exposed to it in the community.

