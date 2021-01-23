Marianna Police Department investigating after early morning burglary at Paramore’s Pharmacy

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Friday morning, the Marianna Police Department says it responded to a burglary at Paramore’s Pharmacy.

Upon arrival on site, MPD deputies discovered a busted window at the pharmacy.

After investigating, deputies found that an unknown amount of prescription medication was stolen by an unknown suspect.

Surveillance photos were taken. (Marianna Police Department)

MPD investigators are following up on any possible leads in the case.

If you have any information in reference to this burglary, MPS asks that you contact the department at (850) 526-3125 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at (850) 526-5000.

