‘Rescue our pets!’ FCSO handing out signs that alert first responders of pets inside home

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has introduced a new pet safety sign for residents to put in their front yards.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new pet safety sign for residents to put in their front yards.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new pet safety sign for residents to put in their front yards.

These signs, which read “Rescue our pets” and has a spot for checking off what type of pet is inside of the residence, are used to help first responders be aware of any pets that might be inside of a home in the event of a fire.

“We love the fur-babies too and thought placing signs outside of your home, in case of a fire, would help the first responders become aware of pets!” FCSO said.

According to FCSO, Sheriff A.J. Smith has one of these signs outside of his home for his dog, Tucker.

According to FCSO, Sheriff A.J. Smith has one of these signs outside of his home for his dog, Tucker.
According to FCSO, Sheriff A.J. Smith has one of these signs outside of his home for his dog, Tucker.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)

The signs are available on a first come, first serve basis, and are available for pickup from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located at 270 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

