Seminoles eye revenge as Clemson comes to Tuck

FSU basketball ahead of tip off against North Carolina.
FSU basketball ahead of tip off against North Carolina.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Miguel Olivella)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team welcomes the Clemson Tigers to the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday as the Seminoles seek to avenge a 10-point loss at the Tigers to close out their 2020.

Since that loss, though, FSU has been on a roll, rattling off three straight wins and have won by an average score of 88-71, all the while not allowing more than 75 points in any of those three games.

Despite virtually no preseason and a two-week COVID-19 hiatus, the Noles are starting to gel on the court as they get more familiar with their system, and head coach Leonard Hamilton gets more comfortable with his lineups.

Saturday’s clash with the Tigers could go a long way in proving why FSU’s system is so effective: As Hamilton explains, instead of becoming predictable by running set plays, the Noles have to think quick on their feet and, when the right reads are made, it can bode well for the Tribe.

“Every team has all your film. They know all your tendencies. They do statistical analysis on everything you do. We don’t run a whole lot of set plays for that particular reason,” Hamilton explained. “We run a system, where we make decisions, we make reads, as opposed to a team that’s running one baseline play and everybody’s setting the screen and everybody knows what’s going on.”

FSU and Clemson will tip from the Tuck Saturday at 3 p.m.

