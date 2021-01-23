South Georgia hit hard by COVID-19 vaccine shortage

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The South Health District announced Thursday that the national vaccine shortage is hitting their area hard, taking its toll on the team’s new community drive-thru and all of its scheduled appointments.

District officials told WCTV that they’re running out of doses.

The Department of Health’s South Health District, who is already vaccinating about 200 people per day in office, set out to provide about a hundred more with this drive-thru at the start of the week.

Monday, South Health District spokesperson, Kristin Patten, said, “I feel like it’s going great. People are extremely thankful that we’re out here, and we’re extremely thankful to be able to serve them.”

However, by Friday, “They’re disappointed, and we understand that. We’re disappointed too,” Patten said.

This was an announcement that South Health District did not anticipate making.

“We simply don’t have the vaccine supply,” Patten explained.

With the statewide shortage, Patten says the district began dialing up patients Thursday and canceling all its first-dose appointments as the team prioritized its second round with what’s left.

“We did not want to see this. We never wanted to see this. We want to see as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. That’s been our huge push from the beginning,” Patten said.

But, hope remains for tier 1a locals at South Georgia Medical Center where healthcare workers continue vaccinating about 300 people every day.

SGMC Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Dean, said, ”What’s happening here at South Georgia Main has really just set the precedent, I think, for the rest of the campuses. And we’re aimed to expand to other sites as we can.”

Dean added that they’re now extending vaccinations to two of South Health smallest counties, Berrien and Lanier.

”That is huge. We are very excited about that,” Patten said.

“There is some concern that the supply will not meet the demand, but we’re monitoring it. And our goal is to continue to vaccinate until we hear that it is unavailable. We are not slowing down our scheduling,” Dean described.

District officials say they’re keeping track of every appointment they cancel and those who are first on their list when adequate supply comes in.

