Advertisement

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie...
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie Dad’s Bar & Grill in Steinhatchee.(WOWT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie Dad’s Bar & Grill in Steinhatchee.

According to TCSO, deputies were called to the riverside restaurant around 8 p.m. Friday due to a fight between two women. Deputies discovered one woman, a 26-year-old mother of two, had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital in Perry, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Along with Perry PD and the Florida Department of Corrections K9 team, the sheriff’s office searched overnight for the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies.

According to the news release, Remedies was found around 7 a.m. Saturday and agreed to be interviewed by deputies. She was then arrested and charged with murder.

While TCSO did not identify the victim, a GoFundMe page identified the woman killed as Gee Milito.

A GoFundMe, which is said to help with funeral expenses, has been set up by Milito’s sister. WCTV has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam that is...
JCSO warning residents of new phone scam involving family member in car accident
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has announced that Staff Sergeant David Madeux, a U.S....
Commissioner Nikki Fried announces FDAC’s January Veteran of the Month
In partnership with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, the Echols County Sheriff’s Office...
Echols County Sheriff’s Office, Farmers to Families partnering to hold Lake Park food drive
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new pet safety sign for residents to put...
‘Rescue our pets!’ FCSO handing out signs that alert first responders of pets inside home