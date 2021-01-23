Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: 1 woman dead following stabbing at bar in Steinhatchee

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that 1 woman is dead following a stabbing at Crabbie Dad’s Bar & Grill in Steinhatchee.

According to TCSO, deputies were called to the riverside restaurant around 8 p.m. Friday due to a fight between two women. Deputies discovered one woman, a 26-year-old mother of two, had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a hospital in Perry, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Along with Perry PD and the Florida Department of Corrections K9 team, the sheriff’s office searched overnight for the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Nikki Lynn Remedies.

According to the news release, Remedies was found around 7 a.m. Saturday and agreed to be interviewed by deputies. She was then arrested and charged with murder.

While TCSO did not identify the victim, a GoFundMe page identified the woman killed as Gee Milito.

A GoFundMe, which is said to help with funeral expenses, has been set up by Milito’s sister. WCTV has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the GoFundMe page.

