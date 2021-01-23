Tallahassee home destroyed by flames Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is currently on the scene of a mobile home fire at the Traveler’s Motel off Apalachee Parkway.

The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is undetermined, said TFD spokesperson Sarah Cooksey. One person who was at the home was uninjured. A disaster team from The American Red Cross in Tallahassee is working with the displaced occupant.

Five units from the Tallahassee Fire Department assisted with the call and were able to get it quickly under control. Video taken by a neighbor and shared with WCTV showed the structure engulfed in flames. The fire was out by 7:45 p.m. Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene until roughly 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

