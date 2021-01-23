TPD investigating following Friday evening shooting on Ocala Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 7:30 Friday evening at the 1000 block of Ocala Road.

According to TPD, one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

TPD is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with deputy on scene, to call the department at (850)-891-4200, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers are (850)-574-TIPS.

