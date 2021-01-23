Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting on Ocala Road

Police lights.
Police lights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road, according to a post on its Facebook page.

TPD says one victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents

Latest News

People buy lottery tickets at Casey's General Store on Wednesday.
Hard-luck Maryland town gets a $731.1 million Powerball win
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 23, 2021
The Westover Patriots boys defeated the Cairo Syrupmakers, 70-24, Friday night at Westover High...
Cairo boys fall big at Westover, 70-24
The Thomasville Bulldogs boys basketball team defeated the Cook Hornets, 60-40, Friday night at...
Thomasville boys notch eighth-straight win with 60-40 victory over Cook