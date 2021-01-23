TPD investigating shooting on Ocala Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ocala Road, according to a post on its Facebook page.

TPD says one victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

