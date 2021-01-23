TPD makes arrest following family violence fight over video game cord

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to Econolodge on 8 US Hwy 19 S in reference to a possible domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man standing outside of a vehicle and a woman sitting inside of the vehicle.

The man informed TPD of the incident, saying that he was in the area to visit his mom and returned to the hotel room.

He then advised the woman to retrieve items from the hotel room and called her an explicit name.

The woman, he said, in turn, became angry and began to argue with the man before pushing him in the chest and scratching him on the face and neck.

TPD said they observed these scratches and offered EMS assistance, but it was refused.

A deputy asked the woman, who stated that she and the man, her boyfriend, were arguing because he accused her of stealing a cord that goes to a video game.

The woman denied causing any injury to the man, but physical evidence caused TPD to place the woman under arrest.

She was transported to Thomas County Jail, and a warrant was secured.

