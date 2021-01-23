Advertisement

TPD makes arrest following family violence fight over video game cord

Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a Econolodge on 8 US Hwy...
Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a Econolodge on 8 US Hwy 19 S in reference to a possible domestic dispute.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday morning, the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to Econolodge on 8 US Hwy 19 S in reference to a possible domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man standing outside of a vehicle and a woman sitting inside of the vehicle.

The man informed TPD of the incident, saying that he was in the area to visit his mom and returned to the hotel room.

He then advised the woman to retrieve items from the hotel room and called her an explicit name.

The woman, he said, in turn, became angry and began to argue with the man before pushing him in the chest and scratching him on the face and neck.

TPD said they observed these scratches and offered EMS assistance, but it was refused.

A deputy asked the woman, who stated that she and the man, her boyfriend, were arguing because he accused her of stealing a cord that goes to a video game.

The woman denied causing any injury to the man, but physical evidence caused TPD to place the woman under arrest.

She was transported to Thomas County Jail, and a warrant was secured.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
On Thursday, Owner Jud Tanner says T3 Outdoors in Valdosta was stocked with only about 10...
South Georgia gun shop owners struggling with gun, ammunition shortage
New guidance on vaccines in Florida has arrived.
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person...
TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation

Latest News

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott called on the Biden Administration with a request to address...
Sen. Rick Scott to Biden Administration: stop sending taxpayer dollars to communist China
Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block...
TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be cautious when receiving phone...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of COVID-19, tax, IRS-related scams
Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare
Florida Senator, Congressman file bill to expand residents’ access to healthcare