TPD responds to shooting on Elberta Drive, 1 man left with non-life threatening injuries

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Lake Elberta Drive in reference to a shooting.

44-year-old Curtis Dowdell was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and resisting arrest.

31-year-old Tiffany Wilson was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.

When TPD deputies officers arrived on scene, they found one victim, an adult man, with non-life threating injuries.

As deputiess spoke with witnesses, it was determined the shooting suspect had retreated to a nearby home.

TPD attempted to make contact with the suspect to no avail.

Due to the recent violence of the suspect, and the possibility that he was still armed, the Tactical Apprehension and Control Team were called out to assist with the arrest of the suspect to ensure the safety of others in the area.

A short time later, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The case has been assigned to Investigators with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit for a full follow up.

TPD is asking that anyone with information about this case please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

