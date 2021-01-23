TPD, LCSO searching for suspect who struck two police cars, fled scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person who hit two patrol cars before fleeing the scene on foot Friday evening just after 9 p.m.

This happened near Ausley and Pensacola Street.

According to LCSO, a deputy observed a person falling asleep behind the wheel.

Deputies surrounded the vehicle, and the suspect woke up, but struck an officer in front of him and behind him.

The person then struck one of the officers again before managing to flee on foot.

LCSO is currently searching for the suspect.

