TPD to restart Cadet Program for youth interested in law enforcement career

The Tallahassee Police Department has announced that their Youth Cadet Program will be returning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced that their Youth Cadet Program will be returning.

The program is aimed at local youth who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and is open to students who are between the ages of 14-21 and enrolled in scool

An interest meeting will be held Jan. 26 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Walker Ford Community Center, located at 2301 Pasco Street.

TPD said that this meeting “will allow students and parents an opportunity to talk to officers, get additional information and apply for the program.”

Cadets will meet in-person once a week from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Feb. 9.

Health safety guidelines will be in place, including mandatory masks and social distancing, according to TPD.

The program begins with a 40-hour academy and offers continuous learning opportunities.

Cadets will receive scenario-based training in crime scene analysis, crisis intervention, first aid, investigations, traffic stops, use of force and more.

They will also have the chance to ride along with TPD officers, participate in various community service events and take quarterly out-of-town trips.

If you are unable to attend the interest meeting but would like to apply, TPD asks that you send an email to Evan.Alwine@Talgov.com.

