Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 24

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The showers weren’t as prolific as they were Saturday morning, but Sunday started off as the weekend started: Cloudy. For those who don’t love cloudy days, big breaks in the clouds aren’t anticipated Sunday. As the wind flow switches out of the southeast late Sunday, more moisture and warmth will enter the viewing area. Highs are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 60s with only a 10% chance of a stray shower.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to increase Tuesday as the first storm system enters the Southeast. The associated cold front is not forecast to pass as ridging aloft will prevent the front from advancing much. But a second second storm system associated with a more potent trough of low pressure will be enough to pass that second front through the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday into early Thursday. Rain chances Tuesday will be at least 50%, but will be at 60% Wednesday with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s.

There might be a slight chance of a lingering shower Thursday morning; otherwise, a clearing sky is forecast with highs in the 60s. The weather will continue to be nice Friday with a sunny sky and a high in the upper 30s to near 40 and highs in the 60s. As the surface high pressure system moves east of the area next Saturday, the flow is forecast to be more southerly, and bring more moisture into the area with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures near average.

